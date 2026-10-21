Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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D.J. Schreffler's avatar
D.J. Schreffler
4d

My only assumption is that it's a real number, and so the 'probability' of it being any particular real number is 0.

And so I'll pick my own number between 1 and 5: pi/e.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
5d

Entertaining—as always. Loved: pick a number from 1 to 5. Great tie!

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