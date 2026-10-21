All my old Broken Science videos have gone missing, but I got lucky and was able to recover this one (I saved the Hillsdale speech from the beginning). Alas, though I had a go at cleaning it, the audio is not so hot. A lot of echo. Worst, I still sound like me.

Still, it’s a lot of fun, and more proof that all probability is conditional on the assumptions you—yes, you—make.

Video

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