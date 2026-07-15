Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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ScuzzaMan
1h

A friend is writing a book about corporate management. I am going to recommend he calls it "GAAP's Assisted Suicide Potion" ...

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la chevalerie vit
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Enjoyed this post

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