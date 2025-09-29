Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Brigitte
7h

“…who cavort as furries and sodomize each other to earn bacon treats…” I really wish we could all return to a time when almost nobody had any idea what this might mean.

The secretly gay spouses of yesteryear seem positively quaint.

David Sharples
7h

"Once you abandon nature—essence or quiddity—you have lost any way of saying no to new “orientations”. Disgust isn’t an argument. I’m disgusted by sodomy, but the fellows enjoying it aren’t buying that. They aren’t disgusted. Not with themselves, only with me. Not only do they not take seriously my disgust, they call me a bad person for admitting it."

A human partaking in such filth is forced to see evil as "good" to continue.

A person bothered by conscience is motivated to "silence" anyone who might remind his.

A man rebelling against Nature is really rebelling against Almighty God.

A pervert will undoubtedly pervert innocence.

Rosaries, Fasting and Holy Water everyone, this is not merely psychological but demonic.

