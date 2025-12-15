Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

You left out an undigested bit of beef, a blot of mustard, and a crumb of cheese. Sorry, it will have to be redone with these additional variables.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William M Briggs's avatar
William M Briggs
1d

All,

Fixed the missing picture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture