Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
1h

Perhaps I'm low-IQ, but it doesn't seem that complicated to me. I feel sorry for rattlesnakes; they have a hard life and aren't that smart. BUT THEY'RE DANGEROUS. If I encounter one in my back yard, I kill him because he might kill someone else. Whether a murderer is smart is irrelevant; he's dangerous, and the public has the right to gang up on him and stop him. Permanently.

Reply
Share
Bill Lacey's avatar
Bill Lacey
1h

It’s not surprising the two stupidest SCOTUS justices used low IQ to excuse bad behavior and poor judgment.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture