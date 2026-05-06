Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
20h

I was always skeptical of - and, frankly, puzzled by - environmentalist's excesses until I read Michael Crichton's speech on "Environmentalism is a Religion" more than twenty years ago, and it all made sense. Humanity's need for religion is fundamental, and as religion had faded, some parts of humanity - without children, without religion, without a purpose in life - cast about and found something else.

https://spreadgreatideas.org/speeches/michael-crichton-environmentalism-is-a-religion/

As for money and prices, Thomas Sowell's take on it is perfect: prices are to him almost sacred. They force people to make choices on how to spend their resources most efficiently. Having BEEN poor as a young newlywed, I actually look back fondly on those days. We had very little, but every day we were forced to work together to decide how to spend our meager resources. I don't think I have ever been that happy since.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
20h

I love this essay! Yes, anybody can become or claim to be 'a victim'. However, there are fashionable ones and there are those whose victim status will be denied, e.g any who are old and white. Moreover, while commons sense urges one to claim victimhood because one might get some money fro 'Teh State', the drawback is that one will become the subject of other experts' "work", either as an object of study ore one of benevolent action which will make those experts feel good but which attaches so many strings to one that one loses any freedom whatsoever ... so: beware: life is better as a non-victim, staying out of the clutches of 'experts', no matter their monetary siren songs.

Btw, a certain Margaret Thatcher once told the HoC that the Left would rather the poor stayed poorer as long as the rich don't get richer. She also had a word about socialism and 'other people's money' ...

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