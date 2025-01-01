My Dearest Supporters, Loyal Readers & Despised Enemies,

Happy New Year, my friends!

The Class has begun! Thirty-four episodes in the can, and counting. Of course, my video making skills are, as an official communication from the American Society of Cinematographers tells me, “unspeakably abysmal.” (The lawsuit they threaten if I continue to upload to YouTube is almost certainly a bluff.) Nevertheless, I endure, I abide.

I still have to find a way to do shorter versions of the material, teasers, if you will. I’m working on it. Highly necessary, because there are still people out there—and I know regular readers won’t believe this—who use hypothesis tests, and some even do confidence intervals. This is despairing. I hate repeating myself, because every time I do, I’m am sure I lose another fraction of readers. But I don’t see anything else for it, except to say over and over again just calculate the probability of what you want, and not some ad hoc proxy.

The second updated, with stupendous additions, edition of Everything You Believe Is Wrong is with a publisher, who is considering it. Like every author, I expect the worst. If so, out it comes sans official help, after securing editing to thwart the ploys of my tireless typo-inserting enemies (did you see with what these ruthless soulless savagery do to the first edition?). Some things have been trimmed, the boring stuff deleted, and much brand new material added, like “animal rights”.

The book on The Science is still in the works, as promised. Last year I lamented “How I long for an entire year of uninterrupted time just to read and think about these things.” Well, I took that year, off and on in small bites, and did a lot more reading and pondering, and came to new ideas. This did not help my bottom line. But focusing only on that is too utilitarian for words. Over the coming year we’ll talk about this more.

Science remains in deep kimchi. Yet there has been one small victory for Reality. DIE is now less deadly, but only in the States. Over-certainty remains at ragingly rampant levels. Materialism still crushes thought. The switch from egalitarianism to utilitarianism means that scientism, fueled by scidolatry, will be worse that ever, and almost no one sees this as a problem. And they likely won’t, until it’s too late. About all that, a whole lot more the coming year.

My maternal grandfather is in today’s featured festive New Year’s picture. I’ll let you guess.

We begin making predictions for the coming year tomorrow (do not put them here).

With love and affection to my supporters, whose generosity really does makes it all happen,

Your Uncle Sergeant Briggs

