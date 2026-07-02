Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
7m

It's difficult to believe that patriotism has declined so dramatically in only fifty years. But, nevertheless, Happy 250th to all the patriots who still love the greatest country in history.

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
2m

I lived it with you, Sir. The difference in sentiment today is unbelievable. They have worked hard to dismantle what we had.

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