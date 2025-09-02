Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
3h

"Implementing this executive order would seriously threaten the health of the U.S. economy, technology, and military national security."

Umm, excuse me for asking, but what about the health of people?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
PJ London's avatar
PJ London
4h

Just remember this is Trump we are talking about. I could go talk to him and in 5 minutes he would be writing an EO to give $2 - $3 billion to the Flake University of Idaho to research and bring to market a low cost version of Phlogiston, because that would really Make America Great Again.

He was just suckered because someone said "Gold Standard" and everyone knows how much he loves "Gold", he had no clue what they were talking about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture