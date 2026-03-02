Faith Deposited: Why Godless Science Fails
Podcast with Wilbur Salazar
I sat down with Wilbur Salazar, who runs the brand new Faith Deposited site and YouTube channel, and had a chat about the philosophy of science and religion. Well, I say chat, but perhaps logorrheic rant is more apt. Or maybe ill-considered tongue-tied chaotic extended outburst. My excuse is that it’s cold in my shack, and all that arm-waving is what keeps me warm. The lip flapping keeps you warm.
My argument is that science limits itself, and badly, by ignoring the First Cause, the ultimate reason for the existence of anything, and the cause of the Way Things Are.
Wilbur’s description:
In this episode of Faith Deposited, Wilbur sits down with statistician, philosopher, and former Cornell professor William Briggs for a wide-ranging conversation on truth, science, and the limits of modern skepticism. Briggs, author of Everything You Believe Is Wrong and Uncertainty, explains why we don’t need to rush to belief on every headline — and why intellectual humility is essential in a world saturated with panic and overconfidence.
The video is at YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.
(This was recorded before the latest adventure in the Land of Eternal Wars.)
Now I know most prefer videos. That’s why I make them myself, such as they are, but if you’re one of the few, like me, who prefer the written word, because you haven’t the patience to watch or listen, here is a place that does transcripts of YouTube videos. I haven’t tried it, but if you do and have success, let us know.
You can also view the transcript on YouTube, but I think it only works in a side window.
Here are the various ways to support this work:
Subscribe at Substack (paid or free)
Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs
Zelle: use email: matt@wmbriggs.com
Hire me
PASS POSTS ON TO OTHERS
For my entire life I have claimed, "lifelong atheist," even admonishing myself in journal entries from my yute to avoid getting religion in my dotage in fear of death.
Having had time in retirement to consider and study Just Anything That Crosses My Mind, I have doubts. I certainly don't believe in a Hairy Thunderer who looks like Barry Gibb and smites you for pissing against the wall, but I've come to believe that man knows about the universe very, very, VERY little - so far.
Since I was a young boy I have never been able to reconcile what I call the First Person paradox. There is only one world, and it's the world looking from behind my eyes, and when I'm dead the entire world will cease to exist. Yet I know it won't. Why is there but one person on the planet - me - and Everybody Else - who are all equivalent?
Clearly we are where cosmology was when the shepherd lay in the field observing the stars, wondering how far away they were and what made them shine. If there'd been science-fiction writers then, Asimov hisownself could not have imagined anything as fantastic as the truth. I think that's were we are. I hope there's a cosmic consciousness. If so, I want to talk to him; he has a lot to answer for.
Which god?