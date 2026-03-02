I sat down with Wilbur Salazar, who runs the brand new Faith Deposited site and YouTube channel, and had a chat about the philosophy of science and religion. Well, I say chat, but perhaps logorrheic rant is more apt. Or maybe ill-considered tongue-tied chaotic extended outburst. My excuse is that it’s cold in my shack, and all that arm-waving is what keeps me warm. The lip flapping keeps you warm.

My argument is that science limits itself, and badly, by ignoring the First Cause, the ultimate reason for the existence of anything, and the cause of the Way Things Are.

Wilbur’s description:

In this episode of Faith Deposited, Wilbur sits down with statistician, philosopher, and former Cornell professor William Briggs for a wide-ranging conversation on truth, science, and the limits of modern skepticism. Briggs, author of Everything You Believe Is Wrong and Uncertainty, explains why we don’t need to rush to belief on every headline — and why intellectual humility is essential in a world saturated with panic and overconfidence.

The video is at YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

(This was recorded before the latest adventure in the Land of Eternal Wars.)

Now I know most prefer videos. That’s why I make them myself, such as they are, but if you’re one of the few, like me, who prefer the written word, because you haven’t the patience to watch or listen, here is a place that does transcripts of YouTube videos. I haven’t tried it, but if you do and have success, let us know.

You can also view the transcript on YouTube, but I think it only works in a side window.

