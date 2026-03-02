Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
6h

For my entire life I have claimed, "lifelong atheist," even admonishing myself in journal entries from my yute to avoid getting religion in my dotage in fear of death.

Having had time in retirement to consider and study Just Anything That Crosses My Mind, I have doubts. I certainly don't believe in a Hairy Thunderer who looks like Barry Gibb and smites you for pissing against the wall, but I've come to believe that man knows about the universe very, very, VERY little - so far.

Since I was a young boy I have never been able to reconcile what I call the First Person paradox. There is only one world, and it's the world looking from behind my eyes, and when I'm dead the entire world will cease to exist. Yet I know it won't. Why is there but one person on the planet - me - and Everybody Else - who are all equivalent?

Clearly we are where cosmology was when the shepherd lay in the field observing the stars, wondering how far away they were and what made them shine. If there'd been science-fiction writers then, Asimov hisownself could not have imagined anything as fantastic as the truth. I think that's were we are. I hope there's a cosmic consciousness. If so, I want to talk to him; he has a lot to answer for.

Reply
Share
Darren Gee's avatar
Darren Gee
6h

Which god?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture