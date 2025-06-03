Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

BuelahMan's Revolt
4h

This is the Big Brain fatigue I keep writing about. I found many years ago that some of the smartest people are also some of the dumbest.

Now, would you argue that Trump is NOT a "stable genius"? What are the odds?

ScuzzaMan
4h

'Experts say all people are equal, except whites, who excel at “racism”.'

I had a friend in the 90's in Sydney, Australia. A muslim immigrant from Iraq. He used to talk about the reproductive rates of the average muslim woman compared to the average white woman, and concluded that the Caliphate would come about by means of this process. In 50 years, he said, Australia will be a muslim nation.

I expressed my skepticism this way: "Tell me, please; in which period of the history of the British Empire did the British outnumber the collected natives of the colonies they ruled, in an Empire that covered fully one third of the land mass on this planet? You see, it's not about the numbers, but you're openly talking about enslaving and/or eliminating the people who invented mass slaughter on an industrial scale. At the moment those people are relatively passive, even welcoming to your kind. When the day comes that this changes, you will learn that it's not about the numbers. I'm not proud of the facility for large-scale slaughter that is a feature of my racial heritage, but I don't kid myself about it, either."

What whites excel at is ORGANISATION.

It's an artefact of climate and culture. If the Norwegian doesn't plant the seeds at the right time - which means he had to plow at the right time, etc - then everybody starves next winter. If the German doesn't plant corn ... then everybody starves next winter. The warmer and more beneficent the climate, the shorter the time preferences in the culture.

Whatever we're doing we organise, systematise, regulate, etc. As the Quality Management gurus say, repeatability is the first step of process improvement.

So, all these people busy accusing us of racism should be careful that we don't collectively decide we've had enough and organise to remove the irritant.

(P.S. The biggest increase in any particular ethnicity in the Australian population since then? Chinese. So, he was wrong on the quantity and the quality. Probably racist to point that out.)

