I am unable on this platform to provide you the tissues you undoubtably need as you weep for the sheer bliss of hearing the second edition has been, with all the shock and awe of the most momentous mental munition, officially launched upon an unsuspecting world.

Yet you, dear reader, were suspecting it. Indeed, you longed for this moment. And now that is has at long last arrived the cheer is Let Joy Be Unconfined!

HARDBACK: buy it here.

PAPERBACK: buy it here.

E-BOOK: buy it here.

I doubt it will ever show in any physical bookstore, unless it’s a used copy. But that requires imagining an impossibility: somebody giving up their copy.

I know. You stopped breathing for a second when you read that. So did I writing it. Sometimes it is well to remind ourselves of the depths some men can sink to. A valuable lesson.

But let’s not carry these lessons too far. Be of good cheer. Because these books are print-on-demand there are endless copies. At least one to each man, woman, and child, and two for each Official Victim, which is close to 16 billion total copies.

Don’t worry about success going to me head. Even after selling all 16 billion copies, after paying taxes, I’ll still have less money than the politicians who will spend those taxes.

If you are feuding with Amazon, know that the books should soon be available everywhere online.

SIGNED COPIES

In a fit of enthusiasm, I bought fifty book plates (i.e. stickers) and signed and numbered them. If you buy a book and want one of these, send me an email with your address and I’ll send you one.

UPDATE: ALL BOOKPLATES WILL BE MAILED STARTING ABOUT 2 DECEMBER (AFTER THANKSGIVING).

VIDEOS

I will begin a YouTube (and other outlet) Class on the book’s many fallacies. Which will also include new ones. I’ve already seen a good new entry: the Implied All Fallacy. There was no way to get every fallacy into the book, so I went with the most popular and consequential. We’ll have a lot of fun this Class. Until the come to get me.

Video

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