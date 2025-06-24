Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

ScuzzaMan
13h

The corollary to feminine politics is making all men effeminate. Part of this is preventing them from becoming adult males in any healthy or normal sense (because adult males are not ruled by women).

There's good reasons (eloquently described in the OP) why this was known in ancient times as a curse.

"As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths."

Yes. Exactly like the British government is doing.

Gwyneth
13h

"Remember Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes exhausts and murders itself. There never was a Democracy Yet, that did not commit suicide. It is in vain to Say that Democracy is less vain, less proud, less selfish, less ambitious or less avaricious than Aristocracy or Monarchy. It is not true in Fact and no where appears in history. Those Passions are the same in all Men under all forms of Simple Government, and when unchecked, produce the same Effects of Fraud Violence and Cruelty. When clear Prospects are opened before Vanity, Pride, Avarice or Ambition, for their easy gratification, it is hard for the most considerate Phylosophers and the most conscientious Moralists to resist the temptation. Individuals have conquered themselves, Nations and large Bodies of Men, never."

- Letter from John Adams to John Taylor, 17 December 1814

