Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
5m

"For it is a habit of humanity to entrust to careless hope what they long for, and to use sovereign reason to thrust aside what they do not fancy."

- Thucydides

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
1h

How many study participants sleep with the AC on?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William M Briggs
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture