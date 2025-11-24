I haven’t written for a year. Since Donald won his third term. The reason is because I wanted to see if he learned any lessons. Therefore, I had to watch what he did (and ignore what was said). It appears he has learned a lot. We’ll get to that soon. But the jury is still out on the big kahuna. Here’s what I have detected so far.

First, Donald came to play offense this time. Full time. No let up. But only on the domestic scene. This tells me he has learned who his real enemy is. That would be anyone who tries to entice him into a foreign adventure. Where he is assured of destruction.

I know, it doesn’t appear that way, at least some of the time. But that’s exactly the point. Domestically, Donald is not giving in an inch. All offense. No let up. Because this is the war front that he must win.

The foreign adventures are simply traps set by his (domestic) enemies who understand that the way to fight Donald is not upon domestic issues (where Donald has domestic support). To destroy him, he must be damaged abroad. And it appears there is some damage here in one arena. We’ll get to that.

Domestically, Donald is winning. The border, the economy, the social issues, the size and operation of government, all are going his way in the courts, at least once he fights his way to the Supreme Court. But notice, he came prepared to pick fights that immediately triggered lower rulings that would go against him, and he then quickly proceeded to the Supreme Court, where he has generally won.

He had a hundred Executive Orders in his hip pocket on Inauguration Day. And he played them all, and more since, with a speed that shows he came to score this time. And score big. He has set back the size and the operation of The Blob by decades, if not more.

Tthis is, after all, the front that directly affects most Americans. The front that aggravates them most. Donald has assaulted the progressives non-stop since the election. And most Americans applaud him for this.

So, yes, Donald did learn something from his first two terms. One, Offense scores, defense snores. Two, never fight a two-front war (or worse). Focus on the front that you must win. And that is the domestic one. The one where his support lives. And suffers.

As for the foreign adventures, he is simply confusing everyone. He goes one way today and the opposite way tomorrow. On each front. Ukraine, China, Iran. I can tell you exactly what he will do tomorrow on each of these fronts. It will be the opposite of today.

Why is this? Because he doesn’t want to deal with them at all. So he keeps everyone guessing with his constant flip-flops. Which confuses all sides of each of these foreign fronts. And everyone else watching. And that’s exactly what he wants. Because confusion leads to paralysis. Thus, no concerted reaction. Everyone is convinced he is on their side, every other day.

Oh sure, he appears to do some foreign things, but let’s get real here. He only ‘does’ things The Blob would do anyway. Just like he learned when he tried to withdraw from Syria in his first term. The Generals said ‘sure’ and then slow walked every order he gave. The result? We still have troops in Syria.

Donald figured this out. Anything he has ‘done’ in Ukraine, for example, was already in the pipeline that he was powerless to stop. Arms were going to flow there regardless of what he ordered. So he has let the Pentagon brass empty their larder. And now, there’s little left to give, and the MIC can’t replace things with any speed.

Same thing in Iran. Donald knew he had to appear to ‘do’ something to satisfy the War Hawks. So, he let them do the only thing we could (short of nuclear war). He let them drop some gravity bombs, and declare victory. And leave.

China? He’s figured out he can’t out-muscle Chairman Xi. So, he’s made a deal. We get the western hemisphere, they get the Far Eastern third of the globe. And Vlad gets the slice in between. So, we’re back to Orwell, in 1984. Permanent war, round-robin. All kabuki.

Don’t believe me? Well, you’ll notice there isn’t a whole lot of squawking in Peking or Moscow about those poor fishing boats being blown out of the water near Venezuela. Nope, they respect our turf, we respect theirs. Ignore all the shouting. Just watch the action.

Vlad gets Ukraine (and more), at his own pace. A pace designed not to spark a violent reaction from the MIC that would actually try and contest Russia’s sphere of influence. And Xi gets Taiwan (and the rest of the Far East), again at a pace designed not to spark a spasm of idiocy by our Imperial Overlords.

Oh sure, there will be the submarine deals with South Korea and Australia, and F-35 aircraft deals in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, but those are transactional transfers of wealth Vlad and Xi are allowing us to extract from our former vassals as we slowly exit from those eastern theatres.

Why? In order to give us a (relatively) soft economic landing as we retrench to our own Fortress America in the Western Hemisphere. Hey, nobody wants a recession. Not Donald, not Vlad, and not Xi. And certainly not Wall Street. And not me, either.

Meanwhile, we get to keep playing King Kong in our own backyard. And there’s plenty of oil and mineral wealth here to keep most of us happy, as we steal it from our neighbors. You don’t really believe Venezuela is the root of the drug problem, do you? That would actually be Colombia. But you do know how much oil and gas it’s sitting on, right?

Given all of this, there is still one question I can’t answer yet. And that is what Donald is actually intending to do in Israel. And the wider Mid East. I remain puzzled. Primarily because of what I mentioned earlier- the fact that the military complex is committed to certain things. And this thing (Israel) is the biggest thing there is, in their mind.

Why? Because there is not just the financial incentive that normally drives the MIC. No, there’s something more. It’s the added ingredient of true believers within the military itself. Anybody that has spent any time in Colorado Springs knows what I am talking about here.

That is ground central for the evangelical world and its overlap of the MIC. Find me a denser collection of American military might (and brass). Then find me a more devoted citizenry that believes America has a God-given mission to save the world, whether it wants it or not. Then I will listen.

Therein is the American paradox. We are a partially-Christian nation. The American heartland is the Protestant arm of a Pagan Empire. But there is still hope, I hope. I think Charlie Kirk thought so too. And I think certain people sensed Charlie’s awakening to the wider world of Christian belief. A belief that is not subservient to Caesar. Nor Caesar’s Praetorian Guard. Which is why Charlie had to die. He represented a deep, deep threat to the Empire. A threat that could threaten both Imperial Rome and Talmudic Jerusalem.

It’s one thing when Bubby takes off his yarmulke and picks up his cross. It’s an entirely different thing when he then picks up a rosary. Something’s gotta be done, Komrade. And it was. RIP, Charlie.

(NB Remember, the 2nd language of the Levant is Russian).

Anyway, back to the story. I said I still have hope America can break free of its Imperial fever. I still think it can become a truly and fully Christian nation. And that it can peacefully co-exist alongside the other remaining nations of Christendom.

Towards that end, I’ve just seen two things that make me feel better about the future. At least, the long-term future. And both concern the same thing- the waning power of our Overlords. Both instances I viewed show two important previously confident Imperial representatives losing their cool and descending into angry rants. And all because someone had the temerity to doubt their narrative. The narrative that says the greatest friend and ally America has is the nation-state of Israel.

Take a glance at Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin as they chastise anyone who doubts the importance of Israel to America’s well being and safety. (YouTube video.)

Never mind that there has never been a mutual defense treaty between these two countries. Israel has never sent troops or weapons to help America, whether in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq or anywhere else. And Israel has never sent foreign aid to America. Ever. Even after a hurricane.

But Israel has spied upon ‘her closest ally’, numerous times. With deep damage. Remember Jonathan Pollard? The man of whom Defense Sec. Caspar Weinberger said “It is difficult for me …to conceive of greater harm done to national security’.

Israel has also actively fought against America at times . Remember the USS Liberty attack? When the Israeli Air Force and Navy spent four hours trying to sink an American signal ship (in order to blame it on Egypt, thus dragging us into their 1967 war). Two hundred eight of 294 crewmembers were killed or wounded.

Israel has always sought to buy the allegiance of our own leaders through AIPAC and other organs of Israeli beguilement. Every congressman and Senator has an AIPAC handler assigned to them, to help steer them towards the goals that Israel wants. And to help them gather the money needed to win their next election.

So now we’re back to my dilemma. Has Donald figured all of this out? That his greatest enemy, the one behind the Imperial throne, the one that is trying to drag us into Ukraine, Taiwan, Iran and elsewhere, is the same one that is trying to get us to die for it in the Mideast?

If so, is Donald trying to run out the clock on these enemies as he battles them domestically, here, in order to keep us out of another disaster abroad? That’s the real question, friend.

We know Donald is not part of the swamp. Otherwise, why would they be trying to kill him? And we know he is working fairly effectively (this term) dismantling the Imperial grip, domestically. The only question remaining is this: is Donald able to see that his actual enemies here are the same as his perceived allies in the Mideast?

Can Donald somehow understand that Gaza and the rest of this tragedy is not a case of David vs Goliath, nor Israel vs Amalek? Can Donald somehow understand that this continual Arab-Israeli War is simply a case of Ishmael vs. Esau?

Both sides in that equation are repugnant to God. And neither side is counted among the spiritual children of Abraham. And neither side gives a damn about any Christian. But nobody is protesting that genocide.

The fact that some of Donald’s children have converted to Judaism does not bode well for America. But like Charlie Kirk, you never know what can move a man’s heart. And if we want peace, we’d better be praying that Donald gets over this false concept of a ‘Judeo-Christian’ heritage. Why? Because our Talmudic ‘older brother in the faith’, (as so many Christians conceive this notion) is named Cain.

And I am not Abel to bear that.

Note to reader from Briggs: This being the internet, I am forced to announce I am not Ianto Watt. Though I am just as capable as he at making award-worthy puns.

