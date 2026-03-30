Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
20h

"Pope Accuses God of Gross Negligence Causing Injury and Death; Files Class-Action Lawsuit in Southern District of New York Federal Court."

Film at 11.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
18h

If I understood correctly, the Pope told us that this 'Right' means our 'physical, mental and social well-being' must be protected. Somehow.

Since this is Holy Week, does the Pope think that the crucifixion ought not to have happened because it was clearly against 'The Right to Health' of Jesus, being detrimental to his 'physical, mental and social well-being'? Would this Pope-perceived 'Right' therefore have meant no crucifixion, thus abolishing the Resurrection ... for 'health reasons'? Oh my ...

I'd tell him to read the Psalms, certain OT prophets, and the NT - he might learn why this 'Right' he proclaimed is incompatible with spiritual growth.

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