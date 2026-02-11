Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lex Apro's avatar
Lex Apro
12h

I was once told by a young doctor that I, a man of average height and below average athleticism, could’ve played center in the NBA if I’d wanted it enough. I have no doubt this same man would’ve said the same about 5-year-olds attaining Mozart’s brilliance with enough practice, and he would’ve felt virtuous to say so. It feels like a noble and hopeful belief, and even if it’s not totally true, surely it’s the moral thing to believe

Reply
Share
11 replies
Compsci's avatar
Compsci
9h

“For fun, here is another study that made the rounds last week. Experts held in a peer-reviewed paper that there were “no differences” between men who pretend to be women and women in athletics. See if you can spot how they did it.”

This article is behind a paywall, however when I see such conclusions as they draw I tend to yawn and simply remember an admonition/rebuke made to me by my major professor in grad school—“The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence!”. Odd, in hindsight, how long it took me to understand such basic concepts. I suspect my major committee was perhaps very generous in awarding me my degree at the time.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture