Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
2h

“You cannot expect a profession that finds it okay to drug and butcher children (and adults!) so that they can pretend to be the opposite sex will have any qualms about utilitarian killing.”

Much less take big, practice-sustaining, money from pharma to needlessly inject children numerous times with toxic chemical cocktails while telling their parents that the scientific evidence for them says something it doesn’t.

One example: “neurodivergence” among the Amish is virtually zero, corresponding precisely to their “vaccine” uptake.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1h

I read about two breathtaking operations recently. A man was supposed to have his spleen removed; the doctor removed his liver. Yes, he died. A woman was to have a tumor removed from an ovary; the doctor removed her bladder instead. She did not die, but the $15 million she received is not going to make life any less unpleasant.

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