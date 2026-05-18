Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
1h

You’re such a party pooper. Why would you spoil the delightful vision of the future in which we all suddenly die a horrific and painful death?

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Rollo Tomassi's avatar
Rollo Tomassi
2h

Restaurant menus have more bacteria on them than the toilet seats in the restrooms.

A single mite produces up to 20 fecal pellets per day, and a two-year-old pillow can consist of up to 33% dead mites and their waste by weight.

We are doomed, I tell you! Run for the hills! Oh wait, don't do that either. There is giardia and God knows what else in the water and bugs and other creepy things on the ground, and you have to wipe yourself with leaves (watch out for the poison ivy).

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