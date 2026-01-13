Science Is Not The Answer

Flippin’ Jersey
2h

I wrote this in response to an article about the shooting:

The “both sides said/did something” argument is so tiresome. One side got it right (justifiable use of deadly force) and the other side got it wrong (murder). That matters, facts matter. It does not matter that the people who got it right said so immediately, they were right! The “it was murder” side said it to inflame people, facts be damned.

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2h

As it has become extremely easy to forge "evidence," and since January, 2025, AI has even been producing fake historic images, I feel I am driving blind.

Still, the question asked determines the accepted bases for any further considerations.

To me, it's irrelevant what the woman wanted, although the whole event looks orchestrated, as usual.

The point of giving it publicity can work either way, and it works towards further dividing Americans:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/did-an-ice-agent-really-shot-a-driver

Quoting part of my analysis:

"According to one of the MSN actors, Fox News, Minneapolis agitators target law enforcement after deadly ICE shooting. That reminds me of the other fake news, when gangs allegedly swore to kill ICE agents in Chicago1. The reporting itself seems to be a provocation for violence or a call for public support for all those poor ICE agents. Either way, just about everyone in the audience takes sides, while it’s only a shell game, and the ball is not under any of the three cups; the boogeyman is also successfully established: agents or those horrible people who are against them. Either way, the people are, again, successfully divided: divide-and-rule is working, while the useless eaters are busy thinking about something irrelevant that, nevertheless, works against them."

