Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
4h

Their most enjoyable game is seeing what kind of retarded perverted ignoramus they can get elected to high office. Every election they set a new record.

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
3h

The S.S. Climate Change Grift is beginning to leak, taking on water (sea level rise dammit!) that will inevitably result in its sinking entirely. The rats are panicking since their cushy staterooms, gilded ballrooms, scintillating casinos, and lavish restaurants are drowning in foul seawater. To the boats!

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