Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Sharples's avatar
David Sharples
2h

Readjust for GPA values using African Immigrants (ex. Nigeria) vs White instead of American Blacks and some very very interesting values will appear....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture