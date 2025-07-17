Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Fischer's avatar
Paul Fischer
2hEdited

Here’s an oldie but a goodie: “I reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.”

Had that burned into my brain 50 years ago—and it never sat right. Know why? Because it’s not right. It’s ritual, not reasoning.

Thanks, Fisher.

Next we rush off and slap on some confidence intervals, which also mean nothing—because (and most people don’t get this) the intervals themselves are the random variable. To make any real probabilistic claim, we’d need an infinite number of them. The single interval we calculate? Statistically meaningless.

Try explaining that to a physician.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
3h

Upon being introduced to this by Mendenhall forty years ago, I felt like an idiot for not grasping it immediately. Forty years later, I´m still an idiot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture