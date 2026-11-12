Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1h

I encourage you to have the video at the beginning rather than at the end. It is easier for us non-math people to follow that way than to try to read and understand.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.