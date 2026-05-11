Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
8h

Capital punishment as a deterrent is beside the point. Removing an individual who has committed a heinous crime precludes that individual from ever committing another heinous crime, end of story. If that action teaches a lesson, so much the better, if not, others criminals will learn the hard way.

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PJ London's avatar
PJ London
5h

Robert Heinlein : "An armed society is a polite society."

I bet that there is a lot less 'road rage' in Texas than in New York.

In South Africa in the '80s half the traffic was 'mini-bus taxis', driven by people from 14 to 90 very few of which had any form of licence. However they almost all had an AK47. This deterred passengers from not paying and/or taking the fares already collected. It also deterred the rest of the population from complaining that they had crossed 3 lanes of traffic and caused several minor accidents.

Two true stories.

A woman travelling alone pulled off the highway and at the Stop to enter a normal road a 'person' a gun through her window and ordered her out. She pushed the button to close the window and trapped his hand he fired but could not aim at her. A 'Mini-bus taxi' behind her saw what was happening and the driver jumped out and put two bullets through the Hi-jacker. "Just go." he told her, then he got back in his Taxi and drove off.

50 yards from our house was a major road. A white youngster about 14 was riding his bike when a 'person' pushed him off the bike and tried to grab it. The kid lying on his back held onto the bike and started shouting. My wife came out the house to see a 'Mini-bus taxi' driver stop his taxi, walk over to the pair, pull back the attackers head and slit his throat from ear to ear. [it was a big knife]. Push the dying guy off the kid and made sure he was ok then sent him home covered in the attackers blood.

The moral of the stories [in South Africa] was that if you were in trouble, don't call the police, [they would have let both attackers go] call a taxi≥

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