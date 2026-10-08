Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Oct 8

I find it rather hubristic and silly that one would attempt to quantify the ineffable; something that surpasses the capacity of language (or math) to express.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Enon's avatar
Enon
Oct 8

The point for most of the vulgar sort of Bayesians is not to understand what is, but to threaten with math like a chimp with a club. They never do any actual math, let alone gather data, or even examine it closely. Their data is a given, as unquestionable as peer-reviewed expert opinion or even Wikipedia! Your data is mere peasant anecdotes.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture