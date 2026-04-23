Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Sean Valdrow's avatar
Sean Valdrow
19h

That nun looks like she’s about to calibrate the Hell outta that little girl sitting at her desk.

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
1d

"But will these tight models predict better? Not too often."

I'm reminded from my first job out of college (which included teaching financial modelling to much-older corporate execs), one of my rule of thumb mantras was "the better the fit on the (historical) data, the worse the prediction".

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