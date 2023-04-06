Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Paladin's avatar
Paladin
Apr 6, 2023

Wear a mask.

Academics are contagious. They cross the blood brain barrier, replicate in the mind and cause mental clotting.

I am excited for your visit.

Hillsdale is an amazing success story, a bijou of college education.

Not despite but rather because it takes no federal money.

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PE Bird's avatar
PE Bird
Apr 6, 2023

"The past eight teams to lose the Super Bowl coin toss would up winning the game, according to NFL Research. Can the Eagles extend the streak?"

Apparently not.

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