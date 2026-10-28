Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
1d

Had you thought of a big question mark as the design?

Anyway, I'll tell all my enemies. Some of them may be your enemies as well. Some of them work at Amazon and will be only too happy to insert typos at no extra charge.

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AndyinBC's avatar
AndyinBC
1d

Most of my enemies appear to be the same as your enemies.

The only reason they would have for acknowledging the existence of the 2nd edition would be to provide an excuse to dress in their robes and pointy hats and dance widdershins around burning piles of the book.

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