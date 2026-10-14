Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Oct 14

Beware enemies wielding typos.

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
Oct 14

Just take my money.

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