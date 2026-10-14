The highly hotly hoped for (well, by me) second edition of the award-eligible sure-to-be some-seller Everything You Believe Is Wrong is nearing completion.

That is to say, it was done. I purged the boring bits from the first edition, looked at every line, rewrote vast swathes of it, busted out some over-long chapters, and most importantly added a couple of new important chapters (one on animal “rights”), and had it edited. Yes.

Parenthetical: Because of a monumental snafu on my part, a pre-edited copy of the first edition, into which my enemies had inserted an obscene number of typos, was the one that made the press. This led to a small dedicated loving patriotic generous set of readers, true men of renown, to send in corrections, all of which I I gratefully made. Thanks, gentlemen.

In any case, the second edition was done, but then I received a jolt when I saw some lady say “Violence is not the answer!” and realized I had forgotten to add the important short chapter on the Violence Is Not The Answer Fallacy. Then I had inspiration for a couple of other examples. That work is in progress.

I did ask around, quarter-heartedly, to see if anybody would like to publish the second edition. I reasoned that, in spite of no effort on my part except reminders on the blog that the book was available, I had sold some 4,000 copies of the first edition. Here’s a screenshot I took about two years back from IngramSpark:

I thought that a real publisher would have been able to make something better of the situation than I had (given that because of the typos I stopped promoting it), especially given how topical the subject is. But I was told people aren’t interested in books about logical fallacies.

Those that told me so might even be right, as far as the general population goes. The topic sounds as dull as watching political convention speeches. But this warning does not apply to my readers, who are certainly not the general population, and who are folks who relish a good argument. Hence they will profit by and enjoy hearing how so many of our Experts and rulers go so badly wrong.

I’m still deciding whether to stay with IngramSpark or go with Amazon. They sure make it easy to publish, which is of course the problem. Mine will only be a drip in the flood of books that come out daily.

Either way, everything is typeset in LaTeX so of course it is beautiful (better dimensions and font size this time). One idea for the cover is today’s post image. Only a mock up, incorrectly sized and scaled. I wanted something vintage and minimal, like you used to see on trade paperbacks which were slightly “demanding.” If not this, then something like it, or even more minimal.

Several people asked me (before) about signed editions. Because I can’t imagine any bookstore stocking this magnificent work-of-the-ages (see, inter alia, The Outrage Fallacy, which will hit a certain demographic hard), so there will be no author tour, I hit on the idea of signed bookplates (well, stickers). Anybody who tells me they bought a copy emails me their address, and I send out a signed numbered bookplate (at my expense).

With this, with my other work, and with me trying to write a book on Scientism, I’m opting to fall behind on articles for the duration. Two a week, with one being the Class or something like it, or more when circumstances warrant.

Everything You Believe Is Wrong will be out in plenty of time for Christmas. Can you even think of a better gift?

No. I can’t either.

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