Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brown Beezer's avatar
Brown Beezer
2h

Thank you for the important reminder to remember our fallen and passed service members for their selfless contributions. A pleasant Memorial holiday to all.

Reply
Share
ann nynkowski's avatar
ann nynkowski
1hEdited

Love your work. Monetary support, unfortunately,

must start at home!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by William M Briggs
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture