Science Is Not The Answer

James Wills
1d

Hollywood movie stars were not always panty-waisted, worthless, ne'er-do-wells. At one time we had a reason to look up to them, not down. Scandal? A ticket out of Hollywood. While the public would shrug now, Katherine Hepburn's live-in arrangement with Spencer Tracy was kept scrupulously under wraps outside of Tinseltown. When he died, Hepburn called Mrs. Tracy immediately; Hepburn was kept out of all funeral arrangements and did not attend his service out of a sense of dignity and respect for his family.

Here is a short list of Golden Age stars and what they did. Not a single Sean Penn or Rosie O'Donnell among them:

Clark Gable - U.S. Army Air Forces (aerial gunner) Volunteered as a tail gunner on B-17 Flying Fortress bombers, completing five combat missions over Germany despite his fame - and orders to not expose himself to danger - and produced morale-boosting films for troops.

Henry Fonda - U.S. Navy (lieutenant) Served aboard the destroyer-minesweeper USS Sands in the Pacific, participating in invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and received the Bronze Star for combat engineering under fire.

Glenn Ford - U.S. Naval Reserve (gunnery officer) Acted as a combat intelligence and gunnery instructor, training sailors on anti-aircraft fire, and later served on destroyers in the Pacific, earning multiple campaign medals.

Paul Newman - U.S. Navy (radioman-gunner) Qualified as a rear-seat radioman and gunner on Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bombers, supporting operations in the Pacific Theater from bases in Hawaii.

Kirk Douglas - U.S. Navy (communications officer) Served as a lieutenant on anti-submarine patrol vessels in the Pacific, coordinating radio communications to hunt Japanese submarines and protect Allied shipping.

David Niven - British Army (lieutenant colonel) Commanded Phantom reconnaissance forces during the ill-fated Dieppe Raid in 1942 and later produced propaganda films in Hollywood to boost Allied morale.

Eddie Albert - US Navy Commandeered a Higgins boat, decorated for gallantry in his rescue of dozens of stranded Marines, many wounded, at the battle of Tarawa.

No, channeling Cactus Jack Garner, VP under Roosevelt, today's movie stars all rolled into one are not worth a warm bucket of piss.

1d

Hahahahah “Celebrity Sez”!!! Hahahahah man that’s actually a fantastic name.

I may try and AI vibe code this into existence for you. Stay tuned.

© 2025 William M Briggs
