Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
2h

"... yet little research has examined how God salience shapes consumer food choices."

One can scarcely imagine how such a richly rewarding sphere of investigation has been so greatly neglected for so long.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
2hEdited

Oh dear.....the grant money must have been a paltry sum.

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