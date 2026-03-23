Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
19h

"Yet Thiriar himself, however learned in the law he is, is an idiot."

All else follows as naturally as night follows day.

Is he writing criminal complaints against professional basketball teams?

No, because he is not THAT MUCH of an idiot. He KNOWS this is not racial supremacy but a purely descriptive observation, and one that he personally does not like, and thinks that the political and legal situation favours the propagation of his opinions while suppressing alternative opinions.

In other words, not only is he an idiot, he is also a total jerk.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
18h

There is genus. Under that there is (are?) species. Under that, there are "varieties." One criterion used to define whether animals are of the same species is their ability to interbreed.

Dogs have varieties; nobody would say that a Shepherd is the same as a Labradoodle, though in theory, at least, they can breed - to produce a LabraShepraDoodle, I suppose. Nobody would say that my lovely and affectionate Springer has the same capabilities - and intellect - as a Belgian Malinois.

AND NEITHER DO VARIETIES OF HUMANS.

Unfortunately for those judges who get their mail in the Low Countries, IQ tests - and numerous real-world jobs that test people every day - confirm that fact. It's time for these silly people to shed the Nazi guilt that informs their entire lives and move on. That was a long time ago; it's a new day, and one that is not kind to the credulous and foolish. Like them.

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