Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Galt?'s avatar
John Galt?
8hEdited

One often overlooked issue for people of African descent is vitamin D. Dark-skinned people (of all races) developed their darker skin as a protection mechanism against the bright equatorial sun. Migration to non-equatorial regions (forced or otherwise) results in the reduced ability for dark-skinned people to synthesize cholecalciferol (vitamin D3), particularly in the winter months and also for those who shun the outdoors in summer. Vitamin D insufficiency is a huge problem overall, and more pronounced for dark-skinned people. The downstream effects on health (particularly metabolic) are the cause of many diseases of civilization.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
8h

Some white, Anglo-Saxon ancestor of mine cursed me with type B blood which, according to some studies, predisposes me to auto-immune diseases. I want remuneration!

Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture