Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roxie Walker's avatar
Roxie Walker
7h

Perceptive but depressing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Sharples's avatar
David Sharples
6h

The Anglican Church, founded by an Adulterer, accepted contraception at the 1930 Lambeth Conference. This was the first "denomination" to break with Christian prohibition on the use of contraception.

No accident that the Episcopal Church in the United States was the first to accept Sodomy, with its 1976 resolution affirming LGBTQ+ individuals' equal claim to the church's love and support, and its 2003 consecration of the first openly gay bishop, Gene Robinson.

Contraception separates-babies-from-the-marital-bond. Making sex ultimately nothing more than mutual masturbation. With that... the societal argument agains sodomy vanishes. Contraception is now so widespread in the Western world that it's beyond thinking (and research apparently). Other consequences of a contraceptive mindset is the need for direct killing when there is a contraceptive failure... and the treatment of women and children as objects.

The greatest kept secret is there is no need for contraception, Today it is possible to accurately know when a woman is or is not fertile and to avoid relations in a fertile period for serious reasons. (not rhythm, but accurate day to day measure... )

The greatest Lynch pin of the LGBTQ remake of Creation is the acceptance of Sodomy... break that and the LGBTQ insanity would melt away...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture