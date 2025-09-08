Oh no!
What are we to make of this dire prediction of plummeting global temperatures? Let’s ask world-wide authority (self-awarded) William M Briggs, Statistician to the Stars! as he takes part in a new effort Think Twice Science.
There are lots of videos already with more to come. You know they’re mostly good because they’re mostly not me. You may need to brush up on your Dutch to follow some of them. Dutch is easy. Just pronounce ordinary English words like you have a manic frog clawing its way down your throat while you’re trying to hack it out. You will be understood.
YouTube doesn’t want you to watch this movie! Beware! It comes with a warning!
Speaking of global cooling:
Here is a partial list of lobotomy—-no! I mean cold fusion—no! I mean phlogiston—no! I mean polywater—-no! I mean multiverse—no! I mean geostasis—no! I mean stress ulcer—no! I mean dark matter—no! I mean global cooling—papers (science marches on). No Tricks Zone has 285 “and counting” of these, mostly from the 1970s.
You can find them yourself, too, on scholar.google.com. The first thing that came up when I did the search (limiting from 1960 to 1980) was a paper from Nature Vol. 254 March 6 1975, entitled “Cause and effects of global cooling” by John Gribbin.
A RECENT flurry of papers has provided further evidence for the belief that the Earth is cooling. There now seems little doubt that changes over the past few years are more than a minor statistical fluctuation.
Last year, Kukla and Kukla (Science, 183, 709; 1974) reported satellite observations of the sudden growth of ice cover in the northern hemisphere in the winter of 1971-72, and suggested that the increase was equivalent to one-sixth of the change needed to bring about a full ice age. On page 45 of this issue of Nature, Wahl and Bryson compare recent sea surface temperature patterns with those of cooler regimes in the past, and conclude that over the period from 1951 to 1972 there was a decline corresponding “to a return of about one-sixth of the way to a full ice age” .
None of that partial stuff for us, boy. No hedging. We’re talking a full ice age! Good thing I changed the oil in the snow blower.
But maybe I should have installed air conditioning instead, because I forgot about threat of global warming.
No. Wait.
It’s now “climate change”! What do I do for that? Lay in a supply of Icy Hot?
The CIA is on it, man.
Incidentally, follow my Class. We’ll soon be doing Time Series so that we understand how to deal with hilarities like this one:
Follow the Science!
Be as sceptical as you want about Climate Change but please do not mock Phlogiston. Many people including deniers are full of it and the world needs more of it.
It does wonders for the growth of Rhubarb.
What really bugs me about the stupidity of climate hysteria is the ignorance of ordinary things... common knowledge... things everyone should know, or maybe does know but are co-opted by imaginary fears.
- carbon dioxide is a heavy gas, it's used a smoke at concerts. The idea that this heavy gas will warm the upper atmosphere is really dumb.
- water readily absorbs carbon dioxide as the temperature is lowered, releases it when the temperature is raised.. The earth is a giant keg, the oceans cover 71% of the earths surface with an average depth 12,080 feet. The climatestas pretend that the earth is not an ocean planet.
- yes CO2 was high when the earth was warm and dangerously low when the earth was cold. That's because of the oceans - you dolt!
- "the earth's temperature increased by 1 degree C?" Really how did you measure that? What is the tolerance of your temperature measurement, is it plus or minus 1C? There is no way the temperature change would be linear across the entire earth!
- CO2 is not pollution! It's plant food.
- All Life on this planet depends on Plant Life. You idiot!
- Storms are driven by wind, wind is driven by temperature difference. If the temperature difference between the poles and equator is becoming less we can expect fewer severe storms not more. Why are news agencies not reporting this!!
- The earth is an incredibly complex system! It's not all about CO2!!
- Bill Nye, Al Gore and John Kerry are all not that bright. (Everyone should know that!)
It's the stupidity I find hard to deal with.