Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PJ London's avatar
PJ London
1d

Be as sceptical as you want about Climate Change but please do not mock Phlogiston. Many people including deniers are full of it and the world needs more of it.

It does wonders for the growth of Rhubarb.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
David Sharples's avatar
David Sharples
1d

What really bugs me about the stupidity of climate hysteria is the ignorance of ordinary things... common knowledge... things everyone should know, or maybe does know but are co-opted by imaginary fears.

- carbon dioxide is a heavy gas, it's used a smoke at concerts. The idea that this heavy gas will warm the upper atmosphere is really dumb.

- water readily absorbs carbon dioxide as the temperature is lowered, releases it when the temperature is raised.. The earth is a giant keg, the oceans cover 71% of the earths surface with an average depth 12,080 feet. The climatestas pretend that the earth is not an ocean planet.

- yes CO2 was high when the earth was warm and dangerously low when the earth was cold. That's because of the oceans - you dolt!

- "the earth's temperature increased by 1 degree C?" Really how did you measure that? What is the tolerance of your temperature measurement, is it plus or minus 1C? There is no way the temperature change would be linear across the entire earth!

- CO2 is not pollution! It's plant food.

- All Life on this planet depends on Plant Life. You idiot!

- Storms are driven by wind, wind is driven by temperature difference. If the temperature difference between the poles and equator is becoming less we can expect fewer severe storms not more. Why are news agencies not reporting this!!

- The earth is an incredibly complex system! It's not all about CO2!!

- Bill Nye, Al Gore and John Kerry are all not that bright. (Everyone should know that!)

It's the stupidity I find hard to deal with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture