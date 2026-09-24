Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Paul Fischer's avatar
Paul Fischer
Sep 24

Excellent stuff William! Thank you.

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
Sep 24

Love the math example.

Q: When is 2+2=4 false?

A: When all you know is Socrates is a man and all men are mortal.

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