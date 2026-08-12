AI Is Neither Artificial Nor Intelligent
AGI is not going to happen
Podcast with Ian Pilon.
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Stupid people like me have known all along that Artificial Intelligence is neither artificial nor intelligent. All the hype has taught US is that some people are even more stupid than we are. Which never stood in the need of confirmation.
Indeed, AI cannot be judged if it's "intelligent" or not. Not that it matters.
Self-improving algorithms have been around for half a century. AI can now develop its own segmentation of "reality," and its only limitation lies in its "perception." Considering that it's been fed live data since no later than 2011, it has now developed its own "understanding" of the world, while running its live global simulation. Humans have no clue how it works, but as long as it solves and predicts problems and outcomes, it's useful for those who can access this major AI:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/ai-makes-the-world-go-round
IQ is a psyop:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/are-you-intelligent
The pattern of addiction speaks volumes of human "intelligence":
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/am-i-an-addict-are-you