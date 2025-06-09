Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William M Briggs's avatar
William M Briggs
1d

AI has already taken over. This was supposed to run tomorrow, but our AI tech overlords had other plans.

No post tomorrow! Unless they write one for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

“We are learning to do a great many clever things. . . The next great task will be to learn not to do them.”

- G. K. Chesterton, Varied Types 1908

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture