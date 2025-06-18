Science Is Not The Answer

ScuzzaMan
17hEdited

"Yet many insist AI’s output is more than its code, and somehow becomes something more than its code, the output the result of some emergent malign or beneficent or at any rate chaotic entity, an entity with greater insight than any mere man."

The 'emergent properties of complexity' farce continues.

The idea that such properties emerge "naturally" once sufficient complexity is reached, is perhaps bolstered by the reality that for a large percentage of the population a digital watch is a complex device. But for people aware of the enormous complexity of the simplest living cell, such hand-waving remains unconvincing.

Unfortunately, humans are trapped in metaphors constrained by our most ubiquitous level of technology. Thus 19th century naturalists thought and spoke in terms of machinery and thought about life as purely mechanical processes analogous to the technologies they saw in the industrial revolution. Moderns tend more towards life as analogous to code, a concept similarly governed by computer programming being the most ubiquitous technology in the public awareness.

(It has been remarked that every company is now a software company, such are the demands of running a successful modern business with a digital footprint.)

Ironically, our forays into both mechanical and digital technology have taught us that what really happens when the system becomes very complex is that it starts to break down. The probability of combinatorial failure exceeds unity and thus failures become unavoidable.

Perhaps the most compellingly divine aspect of life is that in the face of its mind-boggling complexity it continues to function.

Gwyneth
16h

Projections change the world into the replica of one's own unknown face.

C. G. Jung, Aion (1955). CW 14: P.17

