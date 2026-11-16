If the current trends continue, which they likely won’t, so this is by way of being a joke, the average age of the Senate, which is now 64, and which forty years ago was about 53, will be 75 in 2066. Which is old. Yet so too is 64 old—for an average, because, of course, if the mean is 64, it follows there’s a lot of really old politicians creeping aroun…
Aged Congress, Aging Population & The Future
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