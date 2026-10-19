Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
8d

Numerology, like astrology, is an interpretive art that requires an understanding of symbolism, myth, religion, psychology and should not be seen or used as predictive. It has nothing to do with logic but rather with numinous archetypes of the human psyche.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
7d

Trying to read this is like trying to understand Kamala Harris.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture