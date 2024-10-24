I have long told you that when drug companies produce statistics, for the consumption of regulatory agencies or the public, their products look better than the same statistics produced by others, or on trials when the drugs are in the wild.

Partly this is because of the greater care pharmaceuticals take in running their clinical trials. It’s true. They are forced into this vigilance by regulatory agencies. I do not mean the results are therefore more likely to be correct. I mean trials proceed in a more orderly manner, including the writing of the statistics at the end, that the process is better controlled for them than in teams of researchers laboring away in the hope of papers.

Drug companies know how to get wee Ps better than anybody, since it is their business. Regulatory agencies require wee Ps, you see. Alas, wee Ps are proof of nothing. Nothing having to do with whether a drug works, or it causes harm, or is useless, or anything like that. I know I am almost alone in saying this. For now. Maybe after reading this, you will join me.

In the speech I gave to the at Hillsdale (blog/Substack), which included many nervous scientists who met beforehand to plan a strategy of reaction, I remarked, “The British Medical Journal 2017 review of New & Improved cancer drugs found that for only about 35% of new drugs was there an important effect, and that ‘The magnitude of the benefit on overall survival ranged from 1.0 to 5.8 months.’ That’s it. An average of three months.”

In other words, two-thirds of new drugs that waved their wee Ps in the faces of regulators failed when released into the wild. And the ones that succeeded provided a barely there effect.

This is only one of many similar stories of what happens when drugs are out of the hands of manufacturers and put into the hands of the people who you ask if the drugs are right for you. The well known John Ioannidis examined forty nine top medical papers and found: “…7 (16%) were contradicted by subsequent studies, 7 others (16%) had found effects that were stronger than those of subsequent studies, 20 (44%) were replicated, and 11 (24%) remained largely unchallenged.”

Today’s headline: “Drug Trials Funded By Manufacturers Find 50 Percent Greater Drug Effectiveness“.

Drug studies sponsored by drug manufacturers tend to report higher drug efficacy than studies not sponsored by the drug company, a new report published in the Journal of Political Economy on Oct. 7 finds. The report found a “sponsorship effect” that tends to bias sponsored studies toward reporting higher drug efficacies. The author could not find differences in study design between those funded by drug companies and those not. “Removing the sponsorship effect would reduce the difference in efficacy … by about 50%,” Tamar Oostrom, an assistant professor of economics at Ohio State University, said in her paper. “This effect was larger than I expected,” Oostrom told The Epoch Times over email. “My results suggest that sponsored arms of trials should be discounted substantially.”

Here’s a link to the paper itself. Oostrom reminds us “Trials are also expensive and risky investments. The average cost of a late-stage clinical trial is 35million,anestimated70480 billion”.

I won’t bother us with the details of the paper, which is a dry read. His conclusion, which can be no surprise to anybody involved in clinical trials: “I assemble new psychiatric trial data to estimate that a drug appears substantially more effective when the trial is sponsored by that drug’s manufacturer, compared with the same drug tested against the same combination of drugs but without sponsorship.”

As I’ve said a hundred times, every scientist believes in confirmation bias. But they also believe it only happens to the other guy.

Then there’s this new JAMA paper: “Payments by Drug and Medical Device Manufacturers to US Peer Reviewers of Major Medical Journals“. As summarized by one doctor, “Peer reviewers for the major medical journals received $1.2 billion from drug and device companies from 2020 to 2022. 59% of all reviewers.” He adds, “Peer review is dead.”

It was never alive, my friend. Getting one to three people in all the world to say “Go ahead and publish” a paper was never a good system to lead to Truth. Some researchers instead put hope in “conflict of interest statements”. Which are useless when so many are on the take. And, bizarrely, because money coming from the government is never seen as tainting. Boy, is that wrong.

