Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd's avatar
Todd
16h

She needs to be arrested for something (rape, trafficking, keeping of slaves). There is no way the roller coaster consented to this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
16h

In the comments section under an article about the SC deciding that gay marriage was legal, a wit on Unz Review warned that this was the starting line, not the finish line.

And here we are. We have OutWeimared the Weimar Republic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture