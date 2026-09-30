Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
Sep 30

Gonna leave Dostoevsky's line here because it seems appropriate : "Without God, all is permissible."

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Sep 30

Call it what you will - prolicide, infanticide, foeticide, abortion. They are all simply euphemisms for killing.

I seem to remember a commandment against that.

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