Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
1dEdited

It's always the same pattern: complete inversion.

-the people preaching about peace are starting wars

-the people preaching about equality and inclusion are classifying people and excluding them

-the people talking about saving humanity are trying to kill us

-the people talking about democracy are trying to ban political parties

-the people claiming to be health professionals are poisoning us

- etc etc etc

I used to tell people that "self-contradiction is a sign. It is a sign that at least one of your propositions is necessarily false."

But I am starting to think it ought to be a sign that they have elected suicide by public declaration of irremediable lunacy.

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Henry J. Zaccardi's avatar
Henry J. Zaccardi
1d

Anthropomorphic, sorry... Anthropogenic Climate Change...

Either way, we are cause, the darn humans. Science says so, as WMB might say.

But... me so dumb, I thought Science also says: "Evolution!"

In short, humans developed on this planet naturally, out of predecessors living in various environments, until Homo Sapiens emerged.

If so, the appending Antrho to Genic suggests to this dumb guy... Nature/Evolution is the ultimate source of the terrible Climate Change we here about constantly.

Everything humans do, including consuming, and breeding, and then consuming even more (setting aside the increased production...) is utterly natural and the product of evolution.

Are the authors rejecting all of the Science?

<I may not have stated my case in the clearest terms, but I hope it gets through!>

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