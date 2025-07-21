An intelligent person would have taken the week of July 4 off, as it is one of the slowest, if not the slowest, of the year. I shall be taking this week off. There is a rumor that the temperature will soar past 70, and I intend to believe it and make the best of it.

Regular posting and Class will resume next week, beginning on the 28th.

Meanwhile, I will put up classic posts for this week.

Also, go to my YouTube channel and subscribe. And watch. Both are obligatory. Especially watch the Class and Hillsdale speech videos. Here is that Hillsdale speech (and here is the transcript if you prefer it). It is your solemn duty to pass this speech on to others, so they can feel and share in your pain.

