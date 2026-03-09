Science Is Not The Answer

ScuzzaMan
OMG, two retards talking about cause and effect.

Look, if you can't establish causality, you can't establish acausality, either.

And given we cannot, ever, know everything, we cannot ever 100% totally without question establish either. We CAN asymptotically approach some practical level of certainty such as to act upon, like "hang the murderous bastard!" certainty, the jury criteria of "beyond reasonable doubt". The legal systems of the West were crafted by people with an appropriate degree of epistemological humility (perhaps honed by the knowledge that they might end up in the dock themselves, but still ... ).

All our knowledge is contingent. We can prove certain mathematical relationships within the laws of mathematics. What we cannot ever prove is that our equations are fully accurate descriptions of reality. The connection between the math and the thing itself is only ever asserted, IT cannot be proved. Mathematics is a map; inherently abstracted, simplified, and thus missing essential elements of the territory. Maps are incredibly useful things. They become a-utilitarian when we forget they are just maps and not the thing itself.

FFS!

Gwyneth
"The coincidence of the Fibonacci numbers (or sectio aurea) with plant growth is a sort of analogy with synchronicity inasmuch as the latter consists in the coincidence of a psychic process with an external physical event of the same character or meaning."

~Carl Jung, Letters Vol. II, Pages 287-289.

