Science Is Not The Answer

David Sharples
Human beings don't breed, they procreate.

Something is greatly amiss with relations between men and women. Women first offered now forced to work 40+ hours outside of the home, government regulations driving up the cost of housing, cost of living including food and more all play a role, but there is one thing that is prominent in the tragically low birth rate - the widespread use of contraceptives.

There is now a disconnect between sex and babies. This has short circuited not only a women's drive to procreate, but also a man's drive to provide, and their relationship together. Women often feel used for sex. Men are often not fully engaged. If couples were to choose to go off contraception, and use fertility methods which make them both aware of when the wife is fertile and when she is not (a healthy man is always fertile), they'd be living a very different life. One ordered towards having a family -not avoiding one, and that would in turn change society too.

Robert Arvanitis
We went from almost extinct to 8 billion in the blink of an eye. Technology today makes the Earth's carrying capacity multiples higher. There are different feedback mechanisms but the most basic is "enough births that several survive." Today, that's lower than ever.

In his series "Civilization" Kenneth Clarke said civilizations all end the same way. They end with laughter, Let's remember that.

* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XofkKmPrYA

* https://www.npr.org/sections/krulwich/2012/10/22/163397584/how-human-beings-almost-vanished-from-earth-in-70-000-b-c

